THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Christina Black's curling team from Nova Scotia has advanced to the semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 8-7 win over Alberta's Kayla Skrlik.

Black will meet the loser of a later playoff game between defending champion Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Kerri Einarson.

The winner of that game gets an express ticket to the final.

Skrlik scored three in the eighth end to take a 6-5 lead, but Black countered with a trio in the ninth for a two-point lead.

Black skipped a team to the final four at the Canadian women's curling championship two years ago in Kamloops, B.C., where her team was eliminated by Einarson.

The winner of the Hearts represents Canada at next month's world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.