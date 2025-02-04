Novelty props for Super Bowl LIX: National anthem length, post game props and more

The matchup for Super Bowl LIX is set as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third straight Super Bowl with only Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles standing in their way.

The Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favourites on FanDuel, and Mahomes in +110 to win Super Bowl MVP.

While the action on the field is worth betting on, there is so much around the game to keep an eye on.

Earlier this month, I broke down the markets FanDuel has to offer for Kendrick Lamar and a halftime show that is sure to be worth the price of admission. Today, we will dive into everything else offered on the site.

From the national anthem to the post-game speeches, it seems like the offerings this year are better than ever. So, let’s get right to the action.



National Anthem Props

National Anthem Length

National Anthem Length Time Odds Over 120.5 seconds -142 Under 120.5 seconds +114

This year, American singer and songwriter Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Batiste perform the national anthem on the main stage as he opened the 2017 NBA All-Star game with a rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

That year, he performed on a piano, which took just over two minutes (2:01) while he played the piano and sang.

FanDuel has listed the over/under for Batiste at 120.5 seconds.

Batiste is also -400 to perform with a piano and is -102 to hold the last note of the anthem for over 3.5 seconds.

You can also bet on a player to coach to cry during the national anthem, with yes coming in at -770 and no at +450.

Will there be a field goal doink?

Will there be a field goal doink? Prop Odds Yes +470 No -850

The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lined up for a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter and missed by hitting the upright.

The term, known as a doink, seemingly has become more popular in recent years, and this year, a doink is +470 to happen again.

Doinks in the Super Bowl aren’t common, but they have happened in recent years with Butker two years ago and Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano in 2016.

It’s worth pointing out that a doink doesn’t have to come on a miss, as we’ve seen a few times this year kickers doink one off an upright only to have it still bounce in.



Post Game Props

Colour of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach

One of the best traditions in sports. The winning head coach will more than likely get a Gatorade shower by a few players on his team with enough guts to pull the trigger.

The Chiefs are looking to win their third-straight Super Bowl, for the last two years, it has been purple Gatorade dumped on head coach Andy Reid. This year, purple is +200 and has the shortest odds.

Two years ago, when the Eagles won the NFC Championship, Nick Sirianni was hit with yellow Gatorade. Last week, when they beat the Washington Commanders, his players soaked him with yellow Gatorade again.

Yellow/lime or green is listed at +210.

No other colour is shorter than 4-1.

Colour of First Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach Colour Odds Purple +210 Yellow/Lime or Green +220 Orange +440 Blue +700 Red/Pink +800 Water/Clear +1000

Super Bowl LIX Novelty Markets

Who will the MVP thank first? Post Game Acceptance Speech Prop Odds God/Religious Figure -265 Teammates +420 Family +680 Fans +1300 Team Organization +1500 Coach +1700

Will there be a power outage on Super Bowl Sunday? Prop Odds No -2500 Yes +870