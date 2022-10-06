Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has been ruled out against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football due to NFL concussion protocol, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old needed help standing after being tackled from behind after hauling in a pass from Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

A native of Garner, N.C., Hines assumed the duties in the Colts' backfield after their starter, All-Pro Wisconsin product Jonathan Taylor, was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Colts activated former Bronco and Colorado native Phillip Lindsay prior to kickoff who will now be thrust into action against his former team.