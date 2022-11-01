Bills acquire RB Hines from Colts for RB Moss, draft pick; get S Marlowe from Falcons

The Buffalo Bills announced they have acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Zack Moss for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

🚨 TRADE!! 🚨



We've acquired RB Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick in 2023. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0aofXupeEM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2022

The 25-year-old Hines has played in seven games this season for the Colts, rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while tallying an additional 188 yards on 25 receptions.

Hines started in replacement of Jonathan Taylor in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, but was forced to leave the game early after exhibiting gross motor instability following a high hit.

Moss, 24, was in his third season with the Bills after being selected by them with the 86th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Moss has played in five games this season, recording 17 carries for 97 yards.

The Bills added to their defence as well, trading a seventh-round draft pick in 2023 for Dean Marlowe.

Welcome back, @Machine_Marlowe‼️



We’ve acquired S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons for a 7th round pick in 2023. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/iS6fgqANGm — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2022

Marlowe re-joins the Bills after spending three seasons with them (2018-2020). Marlowe spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions before joining the Falcons.

Marlowe has played in eight games this season, recording 11 combined tackles.