'This is something we definitely need': Raptors embracing upcoming seven-game road trip

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby had an MRI on his injured ankle come back clean and he's officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets that Anunoby is expected to play.

Anunoby’s MRI came back clean. Nurse said his ankle is fine and he’s good to go for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento.



Nick: “He told me he’s 94%” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 24, 2023

"He told me he's 94 per cent," head coach Nick Nurse said.

The 25-year-old missed Sunday's victory over the New York Knicks after playing just shy of 21 minutes in their last game against the Boston Celtics.

He is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in 43 games this year.