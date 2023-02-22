Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to make his return Thursday as the Raps begin their stretch run against the New Orleans Pelicans.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg tweets that Anunoby went through another full practice with a brace on his injured left wrist and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He has not played since Jan. 27 against the Golden State Warriors.

Anunoby told reporters the initial fear was the injury would keep him out longer and might even require surgery, so his nearly four-week absence was among the best case scenarios.

In 45 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 45.7 per cent from the field and 36.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

This is the 25-year-old's sixth season with the Raptors after being selected No. 23 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, guard Gary Trent Jr. (calf strain) and forward Thaddeus Young (knee) are each expected to return Thursday as well after heading into the All-Star Break injured.

Toronto sits at 28-31 for the season and occupy the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.