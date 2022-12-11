1h ago
Raptors' Anunoby (hip) ruled out Sunday vs. Magic
O.G. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness and will miss the rematch between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Anunoby had 12 points and eight rebounds in 44 minutes in a 113-109 loss to the Magic on Friday.
The 25-year-old forward is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26 games so far this season.
The Raptors enter Sunday's contest sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference at 13-13, while the Magic are in 14th place at 7-20.