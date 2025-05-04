O'Reilly, Cuylle help Canada post win over Austria in world championship tuneup

VIENNA - Ryan O’Reilly and Will Cuylle each had a goal and an assist as Canada beat Austria 5-1 Sunday in a warm-up game before the upcoming world hockey championship.

Macklin Celebrini, Ty Ronning and Tyson Foerster also scored for Canada. Noah Dobson added two assists.

David Maier scored for Austria.

Dylan Garand made 22 saves for Canada.

Atte Tolvanen stopped 20 shots for the Austrians.

Canada plays another warm-up game Tuesday against Hungary in Budapest. It starts its world championship campaign Saturday against Slovenia in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Our players were very involved in the second and third periods, so we liked how we finished the game and I thought we managed the game well," Canada head coach Dean Evason said. "These (pre-tournament) games are great for us to figure out how we need to play to be successful, and we all need to be on the same page since our players play on different teams and play different roles."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2025.