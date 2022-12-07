Aledmys Diaz is headed to the Oakland Athletics.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the team has agreed to two-year deal with the World Series-winning infielder believed to be in the $14 million range.

Aledmys Diaz and the A’s are in agreement pending physical on a 2-yr deal. In $14M range. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 7, 2022

The deal is pending a physical.

Diaz, 32, spent the past four seasons with the Houston Astros. In 2022, Diaz batted .243 with 12 home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .691.

An All-Star in his rookie season in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Diaz spent the 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.