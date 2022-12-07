1h ago
Report: A's ink Diaz to two-year deal
Aledmys Diaz is headed to the Oakland Athletics. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the team has agreed to two-year deal with the World Series-winning infielder believed to be in the $14 million range.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal is pending a physical.
Diaz, 32, spent the past four seasons with the Houston Astros. In 2022, Diaz batted .243 with 12 home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .691.
An All-Star in his rookie season in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Diaz spent the 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.