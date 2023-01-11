The Oakland Athletics have signed right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland A's are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending physical, a source tells ESPN. Fujinami, 28, is expected to join the A's rotation. He arrives from the Hanshin Tigers, where he spent 10 seasons. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2023

The 28-year-old had a7-6 record with a 2.77 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 107.1 innings with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japan Central League last season.

Fujinami has played his entire 10-season career with the Tigers pitching to a 3.41 ERA over 189 games and 994.1 innings, with 1,011 strikeouts and 459 walks.

The 6-foot-6 righty is a three-time Nippon Professional Baseball all-star (2013-15) and led the league in strikeouts in 2015.