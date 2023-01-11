1h ago
Report: Athletics sign Japanese pitcher Fujinami to one-year deal
The Oakland Athletics have signed right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to a one-year, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old had a7-6 record with a 2.77 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 107.1 innings with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japan Central League last season.
Fujinami has played his entire 10-season career with the Tigers pitching to a 3.41 ERA over 189 games and 994.1 innings, with 1,011 strikeouts and 459 walks.
The 6-foot-6 righty is a three-time Nippon Professional Baseball all-star (2013-15) and led the league in strikeouts in 2015.