The New York Knicks have picked up the fourth-year contract options on forward Obi Toppin and guard Immanuel Quickley as well as the third-year option on guard Quentin Grimes, it was announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Toppin is in his third season with the Knicks after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Dayton. Toppin has averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 16 minutes a night in three games so far this season. In 2021-22, Toppin scored 9.0 points a night while while grabbing 3.7 rebounds.

A native of Brooklyn, Toppin won the National College Player of the Year Award in 2020.

Quickley, 23, averaged 11.4 points and 2.8 assists over his first two NBA seasons. He's had an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring zero points on opening night, 20 in New York's second game and zero on Monday.

He was selected No. 25 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

Grimes impressed as a rookie but has yet to make his regular-season debut this year because of a foot injury. In 46 games last season, the Houston native averaged 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

The Knicks (2-1) will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.