BC Lions linebacker Obum Gwacham, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White were named the CFL's Top Performers for Week 11.

Gwacham set new single game highs in tackles (five) and sacks (two) in the Lions' 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Gwacham's second sack forced a fumble deep in Lions' territory, which was recovered by teammate Jordan Williams. In nine games this season he has registered 16 defensive tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Harris set season highs in passing yards (382) and touchdown passes (three) in the Als 29-28 win over the Ticats. The veteran completed 24-of-31 passes in what was his second 300-yard passing game of the season, and fourth of his career. Harris also received top performer honours in Week 7. In eight starts this season Harris has thrown for 2,322 yards and 10 touchdowns.

White set new career highs with 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Alouettes. His 11 catches and 14 targets also matched career-highs.