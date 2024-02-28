It’s been over 30 years since someone in the NHL recorded 100 or more assists in a single season.

The last time a player reached that milestone was Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91 when he led the league with 122 assists.

Gretzky is personally responsible for 11 of the 13 times a player has had 100 or more assists in a season.

The only other players to do it were Bobby Orr in 1970-71(102) and Mario Lemieux in 1988-89 (114).

Since 1990, only four players have recorded 95 assists or more in a season.

Adam Oates in 1992-93 (97), Joe Thornton in 2005-06 (96) and Doug Gilmour and Pat LaFontaine led the NHL with 95 assists in 1992-93.

For years, it has seemed like the 100-assist threshold would never be reached again.

From 2010 to 2020, Nikita Kucherov was the only player in the league to have a season with 85 assists or more.

Enter Connor McDavid.

McDavid has been in the NHL for nine years - oof, we’re getting old - and this season with 70 assists in 54 games, he’s on pace to do something no player has done in 30 years.

Odds favour McDavid to record 100 assists

Under the NHL League Specials on FanDuel, McDavid is currently priced at -130 to record 100 or more assists this season.

That number represents a 56.52 per cent probability.

Last season, McDavid set his career-high in assists when he had 89 in his 82 games.

If it weren’t for COVID-19 disrupting the 2019-2020 season, McDavid might have already become the first player since Y2K to reach the 100-assist mark.

In 2021, he had 72 assists in just 56 games as the league shortened its schedule following the shutdown during the previous season.

His 72 assists that season had him on pace for 105 assists in a full 82-game season.

This year, through Edmonton’s first 56 games (McDavid has missed two of them), he has 70 assists. This puts him on pace for 102.5 assists if he plays every game left on Edmonton’s schedule.

The Oilers are back in action Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues, where McDavid will look to extend an eight-game point streak despite not scoring a goal in his last 10 games.

In 22 career games against the Blues, McDavid has seven goals and 14 assists.

He is +100 to score on Wednesday and is -280 to record at least one assist on FanDuel.

Think McDavid will reach 100 assists this season? Let us know why on X at @TSN_Edge.