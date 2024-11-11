Week 10 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams are 1.5-point favourites to beat the Dolphins, with a game total of 48.5 on FanDuel at the moment.

Earlier today, TSN Betting’s Sr. Sports Betting Analyst, Domenic Padula, gave you three best bets for the game to consider:

Rams -1.5 over Dolphins

Jonnu Smith over 3.5 receptions

SGP: Achane 4+ receptions | Kupp 40+ receiving | Nacua 4+ receptions



If you read Dom’s Morning Coffee article, you’ll already know he’s been on fire this entire season. If you’re unfamiliar with Dom's plays, I suggest changing that.

But there was one name Mr. Padula hasn’t circled for tonight that I am here to talk about.

Odell Beckham Jr.

The 32-year-old has yet to catch a touchdown pass with the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s a look at why that might change tonight.

WILL ODELL BECKHAM JR. SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL?

Beckham is +500 to score a touchdown on Monday. That number carries an implied probability of 16.67 per cent.

He has the sixth-longest odds of Dolphins players to score a touchdown, with De’Von Achane (-110), Tyreek Hill (+140) and Jaylen Waddle (+165) leading the way.

Raheem Mostert (+230) and Jonnu Smith (+310) are the two other Dolphins with odds shorter than him to score.

The wideout has played in four games with the Dolphins this season, playing 20 per cent or less of the offensive snaps in all four games.

Last week, he made his first catch with the team, bringing in three passes on three targets for 15 yards against the Buffalo Bills.

Beckham’s last touchdown came in Week 14 last season with the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-31 win over the Rams.

AN OPINION YOU DIDN’T ASK FOR

There are two things to know about me before this game kicks off.

I love OBJ. Always have, always will. I love being loud and wrong.

With that out of the way, here’s my pitch on why Beckham will score a touchdown this evening.

I find it interesting that Beckham was +1000 to score a touchdown last week against the Bills, and that price has been slashed in half this week. What do they know?

One thing I know is that last week, Odell was very eager to enter the game any time Miami got down to the redzone against the Bills.

I only know this because I happened to be at the game and was keeping an eye on OBJ to see how involved he was in the game plan.

And I’ll be honest: He looked frustrated about not being in the game when the team had redzone opportunities, and he remained on the sideline.

Overanalyzing body language that *I think* I saw from a very far distance tells me Miami has packages that feature Beckham in the redzone, and he was ready to score against the Bills.

Now we fast forward one week, and the Dolphins are in Los Angeles, in primetime against a Rams team allowing the third-most touchdowns per game to wide receivers.

On top of that, Hill is a “true game-time decision” with a wrist injury, and even though I expect him to give it a go, we can’t be certain he’ll have his usual workload in this game.

It’s a longshot and probably a loser, but I’m seeing a lot of signs that point to Beckham getting in the endzone for the first time in 2024 tonight.