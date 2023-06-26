Ahead of this week's NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on Saturday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Dubois Bound for LA?

The Winnipeg Jets and Los Angeles Kings are reportedly continuing to work out the details on a trade that would see Pierre-Luc Dubois head to Hollywood.

Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press reports multiple pieces would be moving on both sides, with Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo likely heading to Winnipeg as part of their return.

Dubois has previously been tied to Montreal as his preferred landing spot, and Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports the Canadiens are still open to finding a deal for Dubois, if the Kings trade falls through.

"A source close to Dubois said it's too soon to rule them out, as unlikely as it seems right now," Basu wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

Further to Pierre's reporting here that Dubois is leaning to the Kings, I'm told the Canadiens are still open to finding a way to make this work should those talks go off the rails. A source close to Dubois said it's too soon to rule them out, as unlikely as it seems right now. https://t.co/ucQ8bUL8Po — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 26, 2023

Murat Ates of The Athletic reported Sunday the Kings and Dubois were discussing terms on a contract extension.

Ates noted that between the contract and working out the trade, there was still plenty for the parties to work out, but added he was "getting the sense things are well on their way."

I'm hearing Los Angeles and Pierre-Luc Dubois are talking contract extension. Between that and the pieces of the trade, plenty to work out, but I'm getting the sense things are well on their way. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) June 25, 2023

Dubois, who sits No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait Board, is a restricted free agent this summer and has requested a move from the Jets.

The 24-year-old scored 27 goals this season and posted a career-high 63 points in 73 games with the Jets. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Vilardi, 23, is also a restricted free agent this summer. He posted 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games this season, adding two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Iafallo, 29, is signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $4 million. He had 14 goals and 36 points in 59 games this season with the Kings, posting three goals and four points in six playoff games.

Moving Dubois could be the first of several big moves for the Jets this off-season, with the team also gauging trade interest for Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.





Flames Watch

Rumours have run rampant in Calgary about prominent players and their desire to be on the move this off-season - a list that includes Mikael Backlund, Tyler Toffoli and Noah Hanifin.

Salim Valji joined SC with Jay Onrait Sunday to share how he sees the next few days shaping up for the Flames, whether new GM Craig Conroy has to examine the culture of the organization and the team's sell to get free agents to come to Calgary.

Watch his breakdown here:

ContentId(1.1977530): Valji shares how he sees the next few days shaping up for the Flames

Flyers Talks Stall

The Philadelphia Flyers were very active in trade talks over the weekend, but saw two potential trades fall through.

The Flyers were reportedly close to a deal to send Kevin Hayes and Travis Sanheim to the St. Louis Blues, but the trade appears to have apart due to Blues defenceman Torey Krug not waiving his no-trade clause.

The Carolina Hurricanes were also in talks with Philadelphia on a deal to re-acquire Tony DeAngelo, but those discussions "hit a snag," according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

ContentId(1.1977565): Dreger on the deals that almost happened but fell through, Dubois to the Kings rumours & the latest on the Leafs offseason

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere appears to leading the team into a rebuild, having already moved Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets this off-season.

Briere set the tone for major changes upon being given the interim GM title in March, before taking on the role full-time in May.

“I don’t think this is a quick fix,” Briere said at the time. “That’s my belief and that’s why I’m not afraid to use the word rebuild.”

The Flyers were reportedly set to receive a first-round pick in Wednesday's draft back from the Blues in that trade, but remain with two selections - their own and the Los Angeles Kings' - in the first round as things currently stand.