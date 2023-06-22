Ahead of the NHL Draft on June 28-29 and the opening of free agency on July 1, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Boeser staying put?

While trade rumours have surrounded Brock Boeser dating back to the trade deadline, it now appears the Vancouver Canucks plan to hold on to the winger.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Wednesday that Boeser's play improved after Rick Tocchet took over coaching duties midway through the season, adding he's excited to have the 26-year-old "coming back in September ready to go."

"There was definitely a significant improvement in Brock's game and how he played," Allvin said. "He definitely made it clear to myself and the coaching staff that he was excited about the vision and the path of this team and wanted to make sure that … he wanted to be part of it."

Boeser is coming off the first season of a three-year, $19.95 million deal signed last summer. He had 18 goals and 55 points in 74 games last season.

Selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 draft, Boeser has topped the 20-goal mark four times in six full seasons with the team. He scored a career-high 29 goals as a rookie during the 2017-18 season.





Market for Yamamoto?

Kailer Yamamoto appears to be on his way out of Edmonton as the Oilers look to clear cap space this summer.

While there have been reports that Yamamoto could be bought out, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston believes the Oilers should be able to move him via trade.

“There should be a market for the former first-round pick," Johnston said. "He’s got a 20-goal season on his resume and still carries the promise of better years ahead.”

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal echoed Johnston's opinion, pointing to the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers as potential landing spots.

Yamamoto is entering the final year of his contract carrying a $3.1 million cap hit. Buying out Yamamoto, who had 10 goals and 25 points in 58 games this season, would free $2.66 million in space for the Oilers in 2023-24, while leaving a cap charge of $533,334 for the following year.

Staples believes the Oilers can get a draft pick back for the 24-year-old, but speculates it will be a late-round selection.



Extension Watch

While the Buffalo Sabres are already working on extensions for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, the Canucks are in "no rush" to extend centre Elias Pettersson, who is also a year away from restricted free agency.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Wednesday the team would sit down with Pettersson's camp "when the time is right."

Pettersson, 24, is entering the final season of a three-year, $22.05 million deal, which carries a cap hit of $7.35 million.

The 6-foot-2 centre led the Canucks with 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games last season.

Pettersson won the Calder Trophy and was named to the NHL’s all-rookie team in 2019 and represented the Canucks three times at the NHL All-Star Game (2019, 2020, 2023).

Drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft, Pettersson has 136 goals and 323 points in his 325-game career.

In Ottawa, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports defenceman Jake Sanderson has switched agents ahead of entering negotiations with the Senators on an extension this summer.

Sanderson has hired Pat Brisson of CAA Hockey as he enters the final season of his entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old made his debut with the Senators this season, posting four goals and 32 points in 77 games.

Sanderson was selected fifth overall in the 2020 NHL draft.