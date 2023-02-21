OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young all participated in the Toronto Raptors' Tuesday evening practice and are all expected to play Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans, TSN Raptors Insider Josh Lewenberg reports.

Anunoby, Trent and Thad Young all participated in the Raptors’ evening practice today. Per Nurse, they all looked “good, healthy and ready to go.” He expects them all to play Thursday vs New Orleans. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2023

Head coach Nick Nurse indicated they all looked "good, healthy and ready to go." He indicated that the plan is to ease those three back into the rotation, and that they still have some decisions to make with the starting lineup once all of them are healthy.

Sounds like the plan is to ease those guys back, especially Anunoby who missed the last 9 games before the break with a wrist injury. Nurse wouldn’t say who they’ll start now that everybody’s healthy. “We’ll look at it… We’ve got some decision to make but they’re good decisions” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 21, 2023

Anunoby, 25, has been out since Jan 27 with a sprained left wrist he suffered against the Golden State Warriors. The forward has missed nine games with the injury. In his 45 games this season, Anunoby has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Trent Jr. has been nursing a strained left calf he suffered on Feb 14 against the Utah Jazz, and missed two games before the All-Star break.

Young logged only six minutes in the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break, as he departed with a knee injury. In 47 games this season, the 16-year veteran has averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.

The Raptors entered the All-Star break last Friday winners of two straight and 28-31 on the season overall, which ranks them 10th in the Eastern Conference with 23 games remaining on the schedule.