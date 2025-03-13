Ogden City, Utah, to host 2026 World Men's Curling Championship

PERTH - The 2026 LGT world men's curling championship will be held in Ogden City, Utah, at the Weber County Ice Sheet, World Curling said Thursday.

The 2,300-seat venue, located on the campus of Weber State University, hosted curling at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

The March 28-April 5 competition will be held just over a month after the 2026 Milan Winter Games.

Brad Jacobs will skip the Canadian team at the 2025 world men's playdowns starting March 29 in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Alberta skip earned the berth last weekend by defeating Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in the final of the Montana's Brier in Kelowna, B.C.

Also Thursday, Curling Canada announced that the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club will host the 2025 Canadian senior curling championship.

The event is set for Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.