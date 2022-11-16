Senators up for sale, new owners must keep team in Ottawa

Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer and Oshawa Generals owner Rocco Tullio have formed a partnership in a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, according to the Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Tullio, who owns the Windsor-based Rock Developments, offered late Sens owner Eugene Melnyk $650 million (U.S.) for the franchise late last year but Melnyk was not interested in selling the team.

Andlauer, a Toronto billionaire whose company, Andlauer's Healthcare Group, was recently valued at $2.2 billion, also owns 20 per cent of the Montreal Canadiens and has attended NHL board of governors meetings with majority Habs owner Geoff Molson. He also tried to purchase the Senators several years ago from Melnyk to no avail.

Melnyk passed away on March 28 at the age of 62. The team announced on Nov. 4 it was officially up for sale and that any new ownership would not be allowed to move the Senators out of the city.

Los Angeles-based magazine Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million in October. The value of the franchise is reportedly set to rise with the Senators winning preferred bidder status to build a new rink at LeBreton Flats.

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently sold for $900 million to Fenway Sports Group, and the Nashville Predators are about to be sold to former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam for $775 million.