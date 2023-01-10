Dylan Guenther, a key member of Canada's gold-medal performance at the recent World Junior Hockey Championship, has been traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Trade: The Seattle Thunderbirds acquire Jordan Ramsay and the WHL rights to Dylan Guenther from the Edmonton Oil Kings.



The Thunderbirds will acquire Guenther's WHL playing rights, alongside forward prospect Jordan Ramsay and a 2023 eighth-round pick from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for forward prospect Koji Gibson, a 2024 fourth-round pick and sixth conditional draft selections.

“As I previously noted when Dylan made the NHL this season, we would like to thank him for all his contribution while being an Edmonton Oil King,” said Oil Kings general manager Kirt Hill. “Dylan will continue to be a big part of our organization’s legacy moving forward as one of the best players to ever don the Oil Kings crest.

“This trade would allow Dylan to go to a contending WHL Club this season if the Arizona Coyotes make the decision to send him back to the WHL before the NHL Trade Deadline. We wish Dylan continued success in the NHL this season.”

The 19-year-old Guenther scored seven goals and added three assists over seven games with Canada at the World Juniors.

Guenther was selected ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has scored three goals with eight assists over 22 games this season in the desert. He is currently with the Coyotes, recording two shots in 12:21 of ice time in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The Edmonton native scored 45 goals and 46 assists over 59 games with the Oil Kings last season, leading the team to the WHL title.

Guenther joins forward Shane Wright and defenceman Olen Zellweger as members of Team Canada to be traded after winning gold.