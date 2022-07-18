The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed forward Kenrich Williams to a four-year, $27.2 million extension, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old Williams, who went undrafted and signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018, appeared in 49 games for the Thunder last season where he averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

In November of 2020, Williams was involved in a four-team trade that also brought George Hill to Oklahoma City.

Since joining the Thunder, Williams has shot just under 40% from three-point range, and has increased his average scoring from 4.9 PPG with the Pelicans to 7.7 with the Thunder.

The Waco, Texas native has played 200 NBA games across four seasons and has averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His extension begins with the 2023-24 season.