The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without their No. 2 overall pick in Chet Holmgren who has suffered a Lisfranc injury and will miss the entire season.

"Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. "We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."

Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

The 20-year-old Holmgren, who was selected second overall by the Thunder earlier this summer, suffered the injury during a CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle last week. During his lone season with the Gonzaga University Bulldogs, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 32 games.

The seven-foot centre/power forward signed his rookie scale contract with the Thunder on July 1.