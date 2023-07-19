The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed head coach Mark Daigneault to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Wednesday.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

Thunder Signs Mark Daigneault to Multi-Year Contract Extension



🔗 | https://t.co/Z5KWzNyzpZ pic.twitter.com/YY38rotZQ3 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 19, 2023

Daigneault led the Thunder to a 40-42 record last season, his third with the team after taking over prior to the 2020-21 season.

In three NBA seasons at the helm of the rebuilding Thunder, Daigneault is 86-150. The organization has not reached the playoffs since losing to the Houston Rockets in the opening round in 2020.

Daigneault officially joined the organization in 2014 and served as head coach of the NBA G League's Oklahoma City Blue for five seasons.