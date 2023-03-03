OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 129-103 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Thunder hadn't won since Feb. 15 — their final game before the All-Star break. They never trailed in this one.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-Star who averages 31 points, missed his fourth straight game. He was out due to health and safety protocols and an abdominal strain.

The Thunder made up for his absence with balance. Jalen Williams scored 20 points, Lu Dort had 19 and Josh Giddey added 18 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.

Oklahoma City attempted 104 shots to Utah's 78, in part because the Jazz committed 26 turnovers.

Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz.

The Thunder made 13 3s in the first half to take a 67-52 lead at the break. Isaiah Joe hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Giddey had 10 points and nine assists in the first half.

The Thunder poured it on early in the second half. Williams' steal and two-handed jam put Oklahoma City up 74-56 and forced Utah to call timeout. The game was never close again.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Outscored the Thunder 18-9 on free throws. ... F Simone Fontecchio scored 16 points, two short of his season high. ... Rookie C Walker Kessler had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Thunder: The team announced it expects to be without F Kenrich Williams for the rest of the season with a wrist injury. He averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. ... Signed guard Jared Butler to a two-way contract on Friday. He played three minutes in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports