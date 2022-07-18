Tkachuk, Dubois opt not to file for arbitration

Seven players from Canadian teams decided to file for salary arbitration, including three from the Calgary Flames and two from the Edmonton Oilers.

Oliver Kylington, Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Phillips from the Flames filed while Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto from the Oilers did the same.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton and Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph also filed for salary arbitration.

Mangiapane, 26, is the most notable name on the list after scoring a career high 35 goals and 20 assists over 82 games last season with the Flames, his fifth campaign in Calgary since the Flames selected the Toronto native in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Kylington, a 25-year-old defenceman, also put up solid numbers, scoring nine goals and adding 22 assists over 73 games.

Puljujarvi, 24, netted 14 goals and 22 assists for a career high 36 points over 65 games in 2021-22, his fifth campaign in Edmonton since going fourth overall in 2016.

Yamamoto, 23, had a career best 20 goals and 21 assists over 81 games for the Oilers.

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jets and Matthew Tkachuk of the Flames decided not file for salary arbitration.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 27 to Aug. 11.

The entire list can been seen below:

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils)

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes)

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken)

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators)

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks)

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights)

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes)

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks)

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers)

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames)

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames)

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers)

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils)

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils)

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings)

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers)

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins)