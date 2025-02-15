Olympians back in action with Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team for HSBC SVNS Vancouver

(Langford, BC) - The roster that will represent Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team at the 10th edition of HSBC SVNS Vancouver has been announced, with nine players from Canada’s Paris 2024 Olympic silver medal-winning team amongst the squad that will take to the pitch at BC Place.

Captained by Piper Logan, the team kicks off the fourth stop of the 2025 HSBC SVNS series on February 21 in Vancouver. Tickets are available at vansevens.com.

Returning to Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team for the first time since making history last summer by winning silver at Stade de France are Alysha Corrigan, Charity Williams, Fancy Bermudez and Krissy Scurfield. Corrigan, Bermudez and Scurfield have spent the season playing Premiership Women’s Rugby in England, with Scurfield leading the Loughborough Lightning in tries scored.

With 99 career SVNS series tries, three-time Olympian Williams, who also helped lead the University of British Columbia to its first-ever U SPORTS women’s rugby championship title in the fall, is primed to potentially reach a milestone of 100 tries, and 500 points, on home soil in Vancouver.

Breanne Nicholas will play in her 39th SVNS series tournament, moving her into second all-time amongst Canadian women.

Pamphinette Buisa returns to the roster after missing HSBC SVNS Perth. Rookies Mahalia Robinson and Olivia Sarabura, who made their international sevens debuts earlier this season, have earned a spot on the squad as well.

Iain Monaghan will step into the Head Coach role for HSBC SVNS Vancouver, with Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team Head Coach Jocelyn Barrieau on leave in Montreal until March as she prepares to start a family.

“It was a hard-fought selection process, with players making for a competitive selection camp over the last two weeks in Langford, and we are excited to see this experienced squad take to the pitch at BC Place,” said Monaghan. “Vancouver is a special place to play, and our team is eager to get in front of the Canadian crowd and to continue to build upon the work we’ve been doing this season.”

VANCOUVER POOL PLAY SCHEDULE

Friday February 21 Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team vs Brazil 3:28pm PT / 6:28pm ET Watch live on TSN+

Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team vs Spain 8:58pm PT / 11:58pm ET Watch live on TSN

Saturday February 22 Canada’s Women’s Sevens Team vs Australia 3:08pm PT / 6:08pm ET Watch live on TSN

TSN will air more than 13 hours of live linear television coverage, including the pool play matches against Spain and Australia, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the third place play-off and cup final matches. In addition, all matches will be available on TSN+.

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team will be competing in an invitational tournament alongside HSBC SVNS Vancouver, with matches on Friday February 21 and Saturday February 22 against Japan and Trinidad and Tobago. The Vancouver roster for Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team will be announced on Tuesday February 18.

CANADA’S WOMEN’S SEVENS TEAM ROSTER

4. Breanne Nicholas (Blenheim, ON) - Kent Havoc RFC

6. Charity Williams (Toronto, ON) - Markham Irish / University of British Columbia

7. Florence Symonds (Vancouver, BC) - University of British Columbia

9. Olivia Apps (Lindsay, ON) - Lindsay RFC

10. Fancy Bermudez (Edmonton, AB) - NorWester Athletic Association / Westshore RFC / Saracens

11. Piper Logan (Calgary, AB) - Calgary Hornets / University of British Columbia

13. Krissy Scurfield (Canmore, AB) - University of Victoria / Loughborough Lightning

16. Alysha Corrigan (Charlottetown, PEI) - CRFC / Saracens

19. Carissa Norsten (Waldheim, SK) - Kirin RFC / University of Victoria

24. Asia Hogan-Rochester (Toronto, ON) - Toronto Nomads / Westshore RFC

27. Olivia Sarabura (Guelph, ON) - University of British Columbia

29. Mahalia Robinson (Fulford, QC) - Town of Mount Royal RFC

99. Pamphinette Buisa (Gatineau, QC) – Ottawa Irish