Scoring goals has never been a problem for Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts.

In her first NCAA season in 2017-18 as a member of the Boston College Eagles, Watts scored 42 goals in 38 games along with 82 points to become the first rookie to capture the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women’s college hockey player in the nation.

She would go on to score 22, 25, 19 and 28 goals in her next four college seasons, split between Boston College and Wisconsin, but none more memorable than the game-winner in overtime over Ohio State in the 2021 Frozen Four to give Wisconsin a sixth national championship.

That scoring touch has carried over to the pros. In Watts’ first PWHL season in Ottawa last year, she led the team with 10 goals and had 17 points in 24 games. This season with the Sceptres, she is leading Toronto in both goals (11) and points (26).

Playing in Toronto has also fulfilled a childhood dream for Watts, who hails from the city. She says her biggest highlight so far was playing at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 25 against the New York Sirens in a 4-2 Toronto win.

“The experience playing in my hometown has been incredible,” Watts told TSN. “I was born and raised here. Huge fan of the Maple Leafs growing up. Hockey is so important to the city of Toronto and all of the neighbourhoods just outside of it. Coming back and playing for the Sceptres has really been a dream come true.”

In just its second year of existence, the PWHL has a level of parity that any of the six teams skating in the league can win on any given night, and Watts has embraced the challenge.

“The physicality of this league, you're allowed to hit, which you're not allowed to do in any other level of girls hockey,” said Watts of the transition to professional hockey. “I think we all love it. And it makes the game a lot more entertaining, which is great to get more eyeballs on the sport.

“I'd say because there's only six teams, every game is a battle. Whereas in college, there's a few teams that kind of dominate. And not every game is competitive. But in this league, every game is competitive, which makes it super fun.”

With the amount of success and fun she's having in the PWHL playing for her hometown team, it's hard to believe there was a time in the 25-year-old's life where she had given up on the dream of playing professional hockey.

Despite her prolific college career as one of the NCAA’s best offensive talents, a spot on the national team eluded Watts, and she was not chosen for any World Championship rosters or to centralize with Canada for the 2022 Olympics. Coupled with the dearth of lucrative professional hockey opportunities at the time, Watts hung up her skates after the 2021-22 NCAA season.

She pivoted towards creating a future in commercial real estate, doing a summer internship with a plan to return to Wisconsin to pursue an MBA, but backed out of the decision.

“At the end of the summer, I decided I wasn't quite ready to pursue the MBA and go back to a Wisconsin,” said Watts. “I was kind of in a limbo, trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”

At the same time Watts was contemplating her future, the then-Premier Hockey Federation released the news of a record-breaking salary cap of $1.5 million. The news, coupled with interest from the Toronto Six, led to Watts signing a record-breaking two-year deal, negotiated by her father, Michael, a corporate lawyer in Toronto.

“I’m so fortunate that they did that because that brought me back to hockey,” said Watts of the PHF’s record-breaking salary cap. “And obviously hockey is what I love the most. It's my biggest passion since I was a kid. I'm just grateful that that happened because if it wasn't for that, I don't know if I'd be sitting here today.”

Joining the team later in the 2022-23 season, Watts only played 12 regular-season games with the Six, scoring three goals and seven points, but the opportunity proved fruitful as Toronto won the Isobel Cup for the final PHF championship before the league dissolved to make way for the PWHL.

After the PHF folded, Watts was drafted in the sixth round in the inaugural PWHL draft by Ottawa, where she spent a lone season before heading to free agency.

She parlayed a strong performance in Ottawa into a two-year contract with the Sceptres, and finally on Oct. 23, she was one of the 25 players named to Team Canada for the Rivalry Series against the United States.

Sceptres head coach Troy Ryan, who has helmed Canada’s women’s national team since 2021, has had the opportunity to see Watts’ journey up close.

Ryan says when pursuing Watts in free agency, the Sceptres knew they were getting a big offensive talent but wanted to help her refine the other areas of her game.

“What stood out to us was A, that she was able to produce last year in Ottawa,” said Ryan. “I think she didn't necessarily get first-line minutes or top power-play minutes all the time and was still able to produce.

“I think what this league has been able to provide, it's been able to provide meaningful hockey that's been able to showcase players like Daryl. If you don't make the national team, where was the meaningful hockey for them to showcase their talent? The PWHL has provided that opportunity for Daryl.

“We knew what we were getting for sure from an offensive perspective and we needed some offence at that time. But we also knew that we could provide her with some of the habits and details to just take her game to another level.”

Ryan said that one of his proudest moments this season with Watts was letting her know she made the Rivalry Series roster.

“I know it's been a tough road for her with her opportunities with the national team,” Ryan said. “We often are the bearer of bad news. So, any time we can be part of the good news, it's nice to enjoy that with an athlete.”

Sceptres forward and Burlington, Ont. native Emma Maltais played against Watts at the junior level and again in college, with Watts at Wisconsin and Maltais at Ohio State. They previously played together at the U18s for Canada and are now reunited in Toronto.

“I think Daryl has always had that knack for the net, always had that ability to find quiet ice and put that puck in the net whenever,” said Maltais. “I think she's only gotten more committed to the game. She's only gotten faster, more powerful, stronger.

“I think that's a big part that has added to her [dynamism] and the ability to add to playing in different situations in the ‘D’ zone, neutral zone, and it's allowed her to maintain puck control in all areas of the ice. And I think she's only developed and gotten a lot better.”

Now heading to her first Women’s World Championship at the senior level as Canada aims for a second straight gold in Czechia, Watts is grateful for her earlier Rivalry Series experience but is ready for more.

“It was incredible to wear the Team Canada jersey this year,” said Watts. “It was honestly a dream come true. And I'm just so fortunate to have this opportunity to represent them and keep training in hopes of making the next Olympic team.”