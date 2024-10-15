Ontario bettor wins $110k on 10-leg touchdown parlay

The players on the field aren’t the only ones trying to score big in the National Football League on Sundays.

One bettor on FanDuel Canada did the unthinkable this week, cashing a 10-leg anytime touchdown parlay that turned $50 into $110,000 on Sunday.

It was an all-day affair for this user, as the 10-leg parlay featured at least one player in every window Sunday, including an early (but late) winner in the Chicago Bears' win Sunday morning in London and cashing on the very last touchdown of the night.

After looking at the 10 legs, it seems that this user must have had quite the rollercoaster of a Sunday.

Here is a look at how it unfolded.

$50 -> $110k 10-leg Anytime Touchdown parlay Player Odds D’Andre Swift +130 Derrick Henry -300 Alvin Kamara -110 A.J. Brown +175 Tony Pollard -115 Tank Dell +190 Drake London +125 Amon-Ra St. Brown +130 Najee Harris ​ +115 Chase Brown +130

STARTING SWIFTlY

The first leg on the road to $110,000 for this Ontario user almost never saw the light of day, with D’Andre Swift needing to score on one of Chicago’s final drives in a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All hope appeared lost when D.J. Moore scored a touchdown on a nine-yard reception on second down early in the fourth quarter. However, replay assistance reviewed the play and ruled Moore down at the one-yard line, setting up Swift to punch in his third touchdown of the year. The Bears did not score another touchdown in the game.

1 p.m. winners

After narrowly escaping the early window, this user needed Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, A.J. Brown, Tony Pollard, and Tank Dell to keep the afternoon going.

Dell started the party early, scoring the opening touchdown of his game in the first quarter. Henry, Kamar, and Brown were no sweat too, cashing before halftime.

That left Pollard as the lone 1 p.m. player to score in the second half, something he did on a third-and-19 hand-off midway through the third quarter when it appeared the Titans were happy settling for three points. But the Indianapolis Colts defence fell asleep and let him break off a 23-yard run to paydirt.

Afternoon delight

With six legs in the rear-view mirror, it was time for Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Najee Harris to do their part.

London caught a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on third-and-goal for a three-yard touchdown late in the first half against the Carolina Panthers. Harris broke off a 36-yard run through the Las Vegas Raiders defence, diving for the pylon and barely getting the ball across the line for his first touchdown of the season.

That left just St. Brown. Similar to Swift earlier in the day, St. Brown was participating in a blowout win, but as the fourth quarter started, he remained without a touchdown despite the 40 Lions’ points.

But head coach Dan Campbell knows how to keep his guys happy, and got his lead wideout a touchdown early in the fourth to make it 47-9 on what ended up being St. Brown’s last catch and Jared Goff’s final pass of the day.

Chasing a $110k dream

After barely making it out of the London game, a relatively smooth 1 p.m. window, and getting a last-chance touchdown in the Lions game, all this user needed was a Chase Brown touchdown to turn $50 into $110,000.

Joe Burrow opened the scoring on the first drive of the night, ripping off a 47-yard touchdown run. Had Burrow stepped out at the one-yard line, it would’ve set up the easiest win on the entire ticket, but he didn’t. To make matters worse, the Bengals didn’t score another touchdown in the first half or the third quarter and appeared destined to win the game 10-7 as they controlled the ball with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter at their 36-yard line.

Brown opened the drive with only his seventh carry of the night, losing two yards. He then ran for a gain of zero yards. However, Joe Burrow connected with Andrei Iosivas for 29 yards on third down to keep the drive alive and set the Bengals up in plus territory. Brown’s ninth carry of the night went for seven yards, but he fumbled, nearly losing possession as two New York players failed to scoop the ball up and the two-minute warning was reached.

That’s when the unthinkable became reality. On second-and-3, with the Bengals just needing a first down to put the game on ice, Brown broke through a hole and had nothing between him and the end zone.

In another timeline, the Canadian goes down inside the 10-yard line to keep the clock running and allow the Bengals to kneel the game out. That timeline includes a world of pain for this one Ontario user, but this isn’t that timeline.

Brown put the game on ice by finding the end zone for the fourth time this year, extending the lead to 10 with 1:52 to play and cashing this 10-leg parlay for $110,000