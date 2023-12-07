OTTAWA — The Ontario government will provide $4 million in funding for the 2025 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa.

Ontario's minister of tourism, culture and sport, Neil Lumsden, made the announcement Thursday at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, the primary venue for the tournament, before an NHL game between the Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hockey Canada said in a release Thursday that the investment will help the planning and delivery of the tournament.

The 2025 junior championship, which will begin Dec. 26, 2024, will feature 29 tournament games as well as exhibition contests in Ottawa and surrounding communities.

Ottawa last hosted the world juniors in 2009, with Canada defeating Sweden 5-1 in the final to win its fifth straight gold medal.

Hockey Canada says that tournament "generated $80.5 million in economic impact in Ontario."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.