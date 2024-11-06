Adam Cole battles Malakai Black, Jamie Hayter faces Penelope Ford, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin take on Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, Chris Jericho is in trios action and The Hurt Syndicate appears. Watch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

--

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli and PAC

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin are two wrestlers that have moved to the front of the line of the response to the attacks from the Blackpool Combat Club against the entire AEW locker room.

The pair will now team up to face two thirds of AEW’s Trios Champions.

The BCC lured Cassidy into the ring last week by threatening to turn on their own teammate Wheeler Yuta, a former friend and associate.

When Cassidy and Dark Order, who also joined the fight, were overwhelmed, Allin descended from the rafters in a manner reminiscent of his mentor Sting and evened the score.

With BCC leader Jon Moxley set to make the first defence of his fourth reign with the AEW World Championship against Cassidy at Full Gear, a very important victory is in play for both sides of this battle.

--

Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

Adam Cole returned to action last week on Dynamite after 13 months and earned a huge victory over Buddy Matthews. Now, as he continues his pursuit of a high profile revenge match against his rival MJF, he goes into the ring against the dangerous Malakai Black.

Black appeared in the ring after Cole defeated Matthews, his House of Black stablemate and though no words were exchanged, the challenge was very clearly extended.

“Malakai I need to beat you, not just to get my hands on MJF, but to prove it to myself, that I can hang with the best damn pro wrestlers in the world and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Cole said ahead of the matchup. “I’ll see you on Dynamite Malakai, I’ll see you on Dynamite.”

Cole is in a race with Roderick Strong to win three consecutive matches, with the first man to achieve the feat earning a showdown against MJF at Full Gear on Nov. 23.

--

Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter

After two years on the shelf, Penelope Ford has returned to AEW and she has a beef with Jamie Hayter.

The former partners, turned enemies will attempt to settle the score in a one-on-one match.

Hayter, herself recently returned from a year-long absence, had been on a roll since she made her comeback at All In at Wembley Stadium, but Ford put a stop to that when she cost the former Women’s World Champion a shot at the belt with a sneak attack during a No. 1 contender four-way match on the Oct. 8 episode of Dynamite.

Ford subsequently wrestled her first match, a victorious effort against Robyn Renegade.

The pair had a face to face meeting last week, where no physicality was allowed, but bad feelings were exchanged.

On Dynamite, one of these two wrestlers will get her revenge, while the other will have to wait for another day to earn vindication.

--

Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii)

Chris Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe to earn the Ring of Honor World Championship in a Ladder War two weeks ago on Dynamite/

That title match was nowhere near the end of the hostilities between the two men as Jericho will lead Big Bill and Bryan Keith into a Trios battle against Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii with a special stipulation.

The men will contest a Fight Without Honor, meaning no count outs or disqualifications, just physicality until a winner is declared.

With the amount of animosity between the parties in this battle, getting a hand raised might not even be enough to end this fight.

--

The Hurt Syndicate Appears

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite, attacking Swerve Strickland after he defeated Shelton Benjamin in the main event.

Now Lashley, Benjamin and MVP, the leader of the Hurt Syndicate, will appear live on Wednesday.

What are their intentions in AEW? Find out from the men themselves.

--

Also on Dynamite:

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will take on Ricochet and a mystery partner

Christian Cage and Hook go face to face.