ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is headed to the injured list after tests on Thursday revealed a microfracture in his left wrist.

Arcia suffered the injury in Wednesday night's 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia was hit on the wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the second inning. Arcia left the game in the third, and the Braves said initial X-rays were negative.

Ehire Adrianza replaced Arcia at shortstop. The Braves said Thursday Arcia will be placed on the injured list. The move is expected before the team opens a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night.

Arcia is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The Braves have not announced who will replace Arcia on the roster. Candidates include shortstops Vaughn Grissom, who entered spring training as the favorite to win the job after Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, and Braden Shewmake. Grissom and Shewmake began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves also announced right-hander Ian Anderson had Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Plans for the season-ending surgery were announced on Tuesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports