The Orlando Magic are moving on from Bol Bol.

The team waived the 24-year-old power forward on Tuesday.

Bol appeared in 70 games for the team last season, averaging 9.1 points on .546 shooting, 5.8 boards and 1.4 blocks over 21.5 minutes a night.

A product of Oregon, Bol spent the first three years of his career with the Denver Nuggets after being taken with the 44th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.

Bol is the son of Manute Bol, who appeared in 624 NBA games over 10 seasons with the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat from 1985 to 1995.