Bell Media offers new bundles featuring Crave, TSN, and RDS

Bell Media on Friday announced new bundle subscription options for its best-in-class streaming service, Crave, with Canada’s sports leaders, TSN and RDS.

The Ultimate Entertainment and Sports Bundle includes Crave and TSN for English-language programming and Crave and RDS for French-language programming. The new bundle options available from Bell Media provide savings for viewers when they combine services together compared to individual subscriptions.

The new offerings include access to Crave, featuring exclusives from HBO, the latest blockbusters, hit series, and Crave Originals, plus the deepest roster of sports and championship moments from TSN and RDS.

“Combining Crave, TSN, and RDS as new bundle options provides unbeatable value and makes it even easier for viewers to access their favourite hit series, blockbuster movies, and championship sports,” said Kevin Cluett, SVP, Distribution, Out of Home, Direct to Consumer, and Product Platforms, Bell Media.

“Providing Canadians with options when they access our content continues to drive our subscription offerings, and bringing together Crave’s unmatched entertainment programming with the massive schedule of live sporting events on TSN and RDS delivers even more variety through one bundle.”