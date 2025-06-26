Canada falls to host Americans in Volleyball Nations League

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Canada dropped a 3-0 decision to the United States in Volleyball Nations League play on Thursday at the NOW Arena.

All three sets were close, but the host side pulled out a 25-23, 25-22, 30-28 victory. Canada captain Fynn McCarthy had eight attacks, four blocks and an ace.

"Once we solidified our reception and service tonight, we were able to play at a much higher level and we put more pressure on them," said Canada head coach Dan Lewis.

Canada is 14th in the 18-team preliminary standings.

