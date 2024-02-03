DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Canada's Alexandre Duchaine edged American Connor Curran to win World Cup gold in men's aerials on Friday night.

Duchaine, from Quebec City, finished with a final score of 102.57 points. Curran was close behind with 102.22 and China's Guangpu Qi was third with 100.81.

American Winter Vinecki won gold in the women's event. Danielle Scott and Abbey Willcox, both from Australia, joined her on the podium.

Marion Thenault of Sherbrooke, Que., was 12th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.