SILESIA, POLAND - Canada has earned two medals at the Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland.

Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., won gold in the women's hammer throw on Saturday and Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., earned silver in the men's event.

Rogers threw a distance of 75.39 metres to climb to the top of the podium.

Finland's Krista Tervo (72.74) and Silja Kosonen (72.40) took silver and bronze, respectively.

Katzberg's best throw was 79.30 metres, to finish second in the hammer throw.

Hungary's Bence Halasz won gold with a distance of 81.77 metres and Germany's Merlin Hummel took bronze with a 79.16-metre throw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.