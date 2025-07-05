EUGENE - Canada's Camryn Rogers won the women's hammer throw with a season-best 78.88-metre throw at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic on Saturday.

The Richmond, B.C., native, who is the reigning world and Olympic champion achieved the mark on the fourth of her six attempts. Americans Brooke Andersen (76.95) and DeAnna Price (75.35) placed behind Rogers.

In the men's hammer throw, Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., placed second in the men's hammer throw. The reigning world and Olympic champion had a best of 81.73 metres on the day.

American Rudy Winkler finished first with a personal-best mark of 83.16.

Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., took second in the women's shot put with a best of 20.39 metres for the day.

Mitton, who is the reigning world champion, indoor and outdoor, finished behind American Chase Jackson, who threw 20.94.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.