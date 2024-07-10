Canada's competitors announced for 2025 Invictus Games

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have announced their group of competitors who will be taking part in the next Invictus Games, being held in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., in February of 2025.

Team Canada’s 56-person contingent – introduced at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston on Wednesday - includes 22 serving members and 34 Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces who acquired an illness or a physical or mental health injury while serving Canada.

The full biographies of each competitor are listed in alphabetical order here.

They will join more than 500 competitors from more than 20 countries competing in 10 adaptive sports throughout the 2025 Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, which will take place Feb. 8-16.

The international sports competition for wounded and ill military veterans will feature winter adaptive sports for the first time, with alpine skiing, nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling in addition to swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

The True Patriot Love Foundation for military members, Veterans and their families is partnering with local governments and First Nations, the provincial government and the federal government to host the 2025 games. The foundation previously helped put on the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

London hosted the first Invictus Games in 2014.