TORONTO — Emma-Jayne Wilson is alone at the top.

The Canadian surpassed Hall of Fame thoroughbred racer Julie Krone for all-time purse earnings by a female jockey Thursday with a victory at Woodbine Racetrack.

Wilson entered just US$11,042 shy of Krone's career record purse of $90,126,584 before winning aboard first-time starter Perfect Lady Bee.

The 42-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was shown a video message from Krone following her 1,903rd victory.

Wilson started her career in 2004 and was tabbed as Woodbine's leading rider in 2005 as an apprentice.

She became the first woman rider to capture The Queen's Plate when she guided Mike Fox to the winner's circle in 2007.

"Julie has been a true supporter of mine right from the get-go," Wilson said of Krone in a statement provided by Woodbine. "Even when she got wind of the potential of me breaking the record this year, she's been messaging me relentlessly to show her support.

"It's an absolute honour to share this record with her."

A respected ambassador for the sport, Wilson received the coveted Avelino Gomez Memorial Award in 2018, which honours significant contributions to the sport by a jockey.

Krone, who became the first woman inducted to the National Museum of Racing of Hall of Fame in 2000, has been tracking Wilson's success.

"Somehow I had seen her riding and I sent her a compliment or something, and then that perpetuated into calling her," Krone said. "We ended up talking about really cool things … about our love for horses, of course, but then we started talking about some of the adversity she was up against at the time. I told her she was such a good rider, and that her horsemanship will always take her through any challenges.

"She's a great female jockey, but the way I see it, she's a great jockey, period."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.