SAITAMA - Canadian kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella used his speed and a punishing calf kick to win the One Championship interim strawweight title Sunday with a unanimous decision over Thailand's Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at One 172 in Saitama, Japan.

The 28-year-old from Montreal will now look to regain the title he used to hold when he takes on Thailand's Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who holds both the One kickboxing and Muay Thai championships, to unify the kickboxing crown.

"Come to my side of the world," Di Bella told Prajanchai, who was sitting ringside, referencing the Aug. 1 One 173 card in Denver.

The 41-year-old Sam-A (375-50) is a former One flyweight and strawweight champion and former strawweight Muay Thai title-holder. He retired in February 2022, but returned to action in March 2023.

Both fighters took punishment with Di Bella attacking Sam-A's calf with low kicks and the Thai veteran targeting the Canadians thigh with his kicks. Di Bella often forced Sam-A backwards in the battle of southpaws.

Di Bella (14-1) was cut over the right eye in the second round in a clash of heads at the ropes.

"Fighting a legend like that was hard. He's one of my favourite fighters so it's kind of hard fighting him," Di Bella said. "But when you step in the ring, it's all business and I've got to put that aside.

"I knew he was going to go for my legs. He's one of the best kickers … What a legend. It's such an honour to share the ring with him in such a beautiful arena, a beautiful crowd."

Di Bella won the vacant One strawweight title in his debut in the promotion, earning a five-round decision over China's (The Fighting Rooster) Zhang Peimian at One 163 in October 2022 in Kuala Lumpur.

Di Bella defended the championship belt in October 2023, winning a decision over Australia's (Mini T) Danial Williams in Bangkok. But he had to give up the title after falling ill on the day of the weigh-ins before his scheduled second title defence in April 2024 against Prajanchai.

He had fallen ill two weeks before flying to Thailand to face Prajanchai the first time, but decided to go ahead with the fight after feeling better. However, he started to feel sick and dehydrated during the final weight cut.

Di Bella made weight but failed the hydration test, which involves testing a urine sample using a refractometer to ensure that the athlete is sufficiently hydrated after the weight cut.

He ended up spending the night in hospital.

Two months later he lost a decision to Prajanchai in the rescheduled bout for the vacant title in Bangkok. Di Bella bounced back with a decision win over Portugal's Rui Botelho in December in Bangkok.

Di Bella started kickboxing when he was just two years old. His father Angelo, now his coach, was a kickboxing champion in his own right and has his own gym in Montreal.

Also on Sunday, former bantamweight MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes became the second athlete to be inducted into the One Championship Hall of Fame. Now retired at 44, the Brazilian-born Fernandes makes his home in Vancouver.

Sunday's card at Saitama Super Arena was stacked with championship bouts.

Former Muay Thai flyweight champion Rodtang (The Iron Man) Jitmuangnon of Thailand stopped Japan's Takeru (Natural Born Krusher) Segawa, a three-division K-1 champion, in the first round of the main event. The bout was halted after 80 seconds when Rodtang floored his opponent with a left hook at the ropes.

In the co-main event, Japan's Masaaki Noiri won the interim featherweight kickboxing crown with a third-round TKO of featherweight Muay Thai title-holder Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand.

Japan's Yuya (Little Piranha) Wakamatsu claimed the vacant flyweight MMA crown with a first-round TKO of former champion Adriano (Mikinho) Moraes of Brazil.

Thailand's (The Queen) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defended her atomweight kickboxing title with a unanimous decision over Japan's Kana (Krusher Queen) Morimoto.

One bantamweight Muay Thai interim champion Nabil Anane avenged an earlier loss to Thailand's (The Kicking Machine) Superlek Kiatmoo9 with a unanimous decision win. At six foot four, the Algerian-Thai had a nine-inch height advantage over Superlek.

Fighters in One's kickboxing division wear eight-ounce boxing gloves (10-ounce gloves for featherweight or heavier) and can score a knockout via punch, kick or knee. Muay Thai bouts see the fighters wear four-ounce MMA gloves and can knock out opponents via punch, kick, knee, elbow or legal throw.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025