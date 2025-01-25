LAC-BEAUPORT, Que. - Canadian freestyle skier Lewis Irving reached his first World Cup podium in two years with a men's aerials silver medal on home soil Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Quebec City scored 102.50 points in the super final at Le Relais ski resort.

China's Qi Guangpu captured gold (124.00) and Christopher Lillis of the United States took bronze (85.40).

It was Irving’s first podium since winning bronze at the World Cup event in Ruka, Finland, in December 2022.

Irving attempted a difficult quintuple-twist jump and his gamble paid off, even though he fell on the landing — as did four other participants in the super final.

“It feels great. We took a risk, went all-in with a quintuple twist in the super final," he said with a wide smile. "I tried it, and even though I didn’t stick the landing, it shows it was the right decision.

“I didn’t come here to aim for second or third, so that’s why I went for it."

The result was particularly satisfying for Irving after two years plagued by numerous injuries.

“Last year was pretty tough, especially coming back from injuries and all," he said. "I’m really happy to get a podium this early in the season, it gives me energy for the rest of the year."

Irving could secure his ticket to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday if he finishes on the podium again.

“While some say they’re not thinking about (Olympic qualification), I am. I know full well the ultimate goal is to score a hat trick at the Olympics," said Irving, who won bronze in the mixed team event at the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

"One step down, and I’ll go for the second tomorrow (Sunday).”

Alexandre Duchaine, also of Quebec City, finished in fifth place with 78.28 points.

Earlier, Marion Thénault of Sherbrooke, Que., placed 13th in women's aerials qualifying, falling just 0.26 points short of a spot in the final.

“That makes it even worse," she said. "If I’d at least wiped out, I’d be less disappointed. It’s frustrating."

The 24-year-old was bedridden by a severe virus earlier in the week and is dealing with a knee injury sustained during qualifications at last week’s World Cup in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Thénault needed to reach the podium in both individual events this weekend to secure her Olympic qualification. She'll have more opportunities to qualify later in the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.