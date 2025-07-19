LONDON - Canadian middle-distance racer Marco Arop finished second in a Diamond League 800 metres Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Edmonton posted a season-best one minute 42.22 seconds at London Stadium behind Kenyan victor Emmanuel Wanyonyi's 1:42.

Britain's Max Burgin placed third in 1:42.36.

Arop, the reigning world champion and last year's Olympic silver medallist in Paris, led at the final turn Saturday, but Olympic champion Wanyonyi reeled the Canadian in down the stretch.

"This is such a great place to race, and it lifted us all (to) produce a really competitive and close race today," Arop said.

"I was happy to run a season best. I just trust in my coach's plan and it seems to be paying off."

Arop bested his previous fastest time this season of 1:42.73 in Monaco on July 11 when he finished fifth.

Wanyonyi, who set a meet record in London, aims to take the world crown from Arop in September in Tokyo.

"I am so excited to win this race. That is what I came here to do, and it is great to set a meeting record too," Wanyonyi said.

"It was a great race to be a part of. Preparation has been going well after Monaco, so this one was important today. My training right now is at 80 per cent, so I will be upping the training in the next few weeks and over the next races before Tokyo."

