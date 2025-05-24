SAMARKAND - Canada's Mathis Beaulieu won a bronze medal Saturday at the Samarkand World Triathlon Cup.

The 20-year-old from Quebec City finished third in one hour 47 minutes eight seconds.

Maxime Hueber-Moosbrugger of France won gold in 1:46:43 and Hungary’s Marton Kropko picked up silver in 1:46:58.

It was Beaulieu's second career World Triathlon Cup medal.

He took silver in a sprint race last year in Huatulco, Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.