Canada's short-track speedskaters to treat world championships as Olympic trial run

MONTREAL - Canada's short-track speedskaters are gearing up for the biggest event of their season.

And a good showing at this weekend's world championships in Beijing is more meaningful than other years with an even bigger stage 11 months down the road: the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

"It is a practice," Canadian head coach Marc Gagnon said of the competition in China with the Games in Italy just over the horizon. "There is more pressure."

Canada's team — nicknamed the "Ice Maples" — had an impressive showing on the World Tour this season, winning the inaugural team Crystal Globe in dominant fashion.

The stakes, however, will go up a notch when they take the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium.

A three-time Olympic gold medallist and 14-time world champion in the sport of razor-thin margins, Gagnon knows what it takes to thrive in the spotlight.

"The stress and environment could hit them hard, and it will be different," he said. "When you get to the start line, for some it will pop up that, 'Oh, it's a world championship. I win this race, I'm a world champion.'

"How do we prepare to react to that properly? That is a practice for the Games next year."

The competition begins with qualification on Friday, followed by medal races Saturday and Sunday. Short track competitions run from Feb. 10 to 20 at the Olympics.

Sitting rinkside at Maurice-Richard Arena last week, Gagnon said he had repeatedly stressed using the world championships as Olympic preparation before his team took flight for Beijing.

Along with some hardware, Canada’s skaters hope to bring home valuable big-race experience.

"It's a big competition,” women’s skater Danaé Blais said. “There's of course a little bit more of pressure and stress, so I want to really use that event to try to compete how I’ll want to compete at the Games.”

“The Olympic Games are in a year,” teammate Florence Brunelle added. “I feel like world championships is a really good moment to put emphasis on being able to execute.”

Canada won 37 medals, including 21 gold, in six World Tour events. Canadian skaters also placed top three overall in five of the six individual distances and all three relays.

The men swept gold in every discipline, with rising star William Dandjinou leading the charge.

The 23-year-old from Montreal — while flashing his personality by crossing the finish line with his arms raised like a bird — became the first Canadian to capture the men’s Crystal Globe, claiming first place in the 1,000-metre and 1,500.

He also came second in the 500 behind teammate Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., while Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., finished tied for third.

“It's just been an amazing season ahead of the Games,” Dandjinou said. “It does give me some confidence, but also gives me a lot of things to work on as a contender. What can I work on and what worked for me this season that I can replicate next year in the Games?”

To cap a breakout 2023-24 season, Dandjinou won gold in the 1,000 at last year’s world championships, one of Canada’s four medals in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Gagnon believes his squad can aim much higher this year — and next.

“Can we do more than the five, six that we usually do at the Olympic Games? Clearly,” he said. “Can we do that too next year at the Olympic Games? Clearly we have the team to do that.

“Will it end up like that? I have no clue. We certainly have the team and the talent."

On the women’s side, Blais and Brunelle took major strides this season and could contend for the podium in Beijing.

A "crazy summer" of ramped up training paid off for Blais after she failed to qualify for worlds last year.

The 25-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., placed third in the overall 1,000 standings, improving from 12th last season, and won her first World Tour gold medal in Beijing in December.

"Something magical happened,” she said. “I was shook. I crossed the line, it was amazing.

"Now I have this certainty that I can win, so it just gives me a bit more of confidence, and now I want it a little more.”

Brunelle, a 21-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., won her first gold on the World Tour and leapt to third in the 500 standings. The women’s 3,000-metre relay team also tied for first with Italy.

“I feel like we all had this click last summer,” Blais said. “I don't know if it's because the Games are soon, but I really feel like as a team, we levelled up."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.