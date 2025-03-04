Canada’s women’s sport boom and the case for accelerated action

This International Women’s Day, Canada stands at a tipping point of a golden era for women’s sport. The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is in the midst of its second season, setting new attendance records and building loyal fan bases across the country.

In six short weeks, the Northern Super League will make its debut at BC Place in Vancouver. And on the heels of announcing its general manager and Serena Williams taking an ownership stake in the team, anticipation is high for the Toronto Tempo’s tip-off in Canada next year.

Record-breaking crowds, a growing list of investors, and the creation of hundreds of new careers here in Canada are proof that pro women’s sport is on the rise.

Whether it’s a brand looking for ways to connect with Canadians, an investor looking for a compelling opportunity, a community leader or parent concerned about the next generation, or a fan who cares about exciting on-field action and great sport stories, this is good news.

Why? Research shows that professional women’s sport is ripe for investment. It offers a unique and strong value proposition for investors in Canada, particularly those with a venture capital mindset. Not only that, but investing in women’s sport drives economic growth and strengthens communities. It inspires the next generation of athletes and fans, creating a cycle of impact that improves opportunities and outcomes for girls and women of all ages. With 17 million fans of women’s sport in Canada who are asking for more opportunities to engage, the time to invest is now.

As women’s sports grow at the professional level, we're also seeing growth in girls playing in their communities. Since tracking participation rates in 2016, the percentage of girls involved in sport and physical activity has steadily increased. The Rally Report reveals that 63% of girls aged 6 to 18 participate in organized sports at least weekly. This participation leads to more than just playing—it creates opportunities for girls that translate into improved health and leadership outcomes across the lifespan.

The growth in girls’ and women’s sport is making sport better for everyone. Girls represent a growing membership base for many sports and they are keen to contribute back to sport as volunteers and leaders. In fact, many sports are already reaping the benefits of having more diverse perspectives in their organizations with women contributing their talents from board members to coaches.

With all this existing value and so much more value waiting to be unlocked, it’s worth noting that continued progress is not guaranteed without effort. As Canadians navigate economic, political, and social uncertainty, it’s a good time to recommit to supporting the growth of girls’ and women’s sport. This requires:

Governments committing to policies and funding that intentionally support participation and leadership for girls and women at all levels of sport.

Corporate Canada recognizing the value of women’s sport and investing accordingly.

Media companies and journalists covering women’s sports and telling their stories well.

Sport organizations continuing work to ensure girls and women have fair access to programs, facilities, funding, quality coaching, and leadership roles.

Communities intentionally fostering safe and inclusive environments for girls to play.

We no longer have to imagine what success for Canadian women’s sport looks like—we’re actively witnessing it. Now it’s time to build on this momentum and realize all the potential that women’s sport has to offer Canadians and Canada.

Allison Sandmeyer-Graves is the CEO of Canadian Women & Sport, a national organization dedicated to creating equitable opportunities for women and girls in sport.