Canada Super 60 league to make debut at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium

VANCOUVER - Cricket is coming to B.C. Place Stadium in the form of the Canada Super 60 tournament.

The new league, which features the short-form 10-over version of the game, was originally set to launch in July at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont.

But organizers have opted for the bigger venue in Vancouver, saying dates and ticketing information will come later.

"Vancouver is a city that thrives on nature, diversity, and culture — and cricket on the West Coast is going to ignite a whole new fan base,” said former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh, a spokesman for Canada Super 60

Super 60 matches last about 90 minutes with each team batting for 10 overs (60 balls), making for all-action contests with batsmen swinging for the boundary in search of runs.

In contrast, the Global T20 Canada tournament, which has taken place at the Brampton venue since 2018, features the 20-over version of the game.

Like Global T20 Canada, teams in the new league will be made up of Canadian talent, international stars and a quota of players from associate nations. In April, organizers said Pakistan's Naseem Shah, England's Alex Hales and Australia's Chris Lynn were among the more than 1,350 cricketers who have put their hands up for the new league.

Super 60, which is backed by Cricket Canada, will feature men’s and women’s play.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025