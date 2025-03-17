Canada wins in LA for first SailGP victory since 2023

Canada won the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix final for the country's first SailGP event victory since 2023.

Giles Scott led Canada to the win, claiming his first title as the team's driver and finishing ahead of New Zealand and Australia in the fourth race of the season. Scott finished second at the previous event Sydney, finishing behind Emirates Great Britain.

"It was an amazing performance from the team this weekend - and throughout the season," Scott said, per Reuters.

"We had a good one in Sydney and to come here and win is fantastic for the team, I'm so proud of everyone."

Despite a fourth-place finish on Sunday, Emirates Great Britain remains atop the SailGP standings, while Canada sits fifth, nine points back first place.

The fifth stop of the season will come just north of Los Angeles in San Francisco this weekend.