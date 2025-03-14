Canadian long-track speedskaters win bronze in women's team pursuit at worlds

HAMAR - Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann earned bronze in the women's team pursuit race Friday at the ISU world speedskating championship.

Their time of three minutes 0.74 seconds was good for a third-place finish behind the Netherlands (2:56.09) and Japan (2:58.55).

Blondin and Weidemann, both from Ottawa, and Maltais, from La Baie, Que., have won five world medals since they started racing together in 2020.

"Going into next season, we will have a lot more time to practise and we're looking forward to building all the way up to the Olympic Games," Blondin said.

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., finished fourth in the men's 500 metres.

Competition continues Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.