Canadian men swept by Brazil in Volleyball Nations League action

CHICAGO - Canada's men fell 3-0 (22-25, 17-25, 17-25) to Brazil on Wednesday in Volleyball Nations League action.

The Canadians held the advantage in attack points at 36-35.

However, Brazil dominated in blocking (10-2), aces (4-1) and made 17 errors to Canada's 26.

“It was disappointing,” Canada head coach Dan Lewis said. “We just couldn’t execute on a few things that we needed to game-plan wise, which put more stress on us.

"We weren’t able to put any pressure on them on serve tonight so that made it more difficult."

Brodie Hofer of Burnaby, B.C., led ninth-place Canada (2-3) with 12 points.

Alan Souza had a team-high 12 points for second-place Brazil (4-1).

Canada is set to face the United States on Thursday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.