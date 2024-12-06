Canadian moguls star Kingsbury continues perfect start to season with win in Sweden

IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury continued his perfect start to the World Cup moguls season with a gold medal Friday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

The 32-year-old Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored a season-high 87.92 points to top the podium ahead of Ikuma Horishima of Japan (85.89) and Sweden's Walter Wallberg (85.63).

Julien Viel of Mont-Saint-Anne, Que., was eighth for his 10th career top-10 finish on the circuit.

Kingsbury also won the World Cup season opener last week in Ruka, Finland, with Wallberg finishing second and Horishima third.

Kingsbury, now in his 16th season, has 92 World Cup victories and 131 medals in 151 starts.

Last season, he surpassed Swedish alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most all-time World Cup victories by a male athlete in any ski discipline.

Kingsbury won an Olympic moguls gold medal in 2018, and silver in both 2014 and 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.